PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Thursday that he’s nominated Jonathan Womer to be the new director of the R.I. Department of Administration.

Womer has a “wealth of experience” in state government, according to McKee’s office. He previously served as director of the Office of Management and Budget before leaving for a position at The Policy Lab at Brown University. Prior to that, he worked in state government in North Carolina and at UNC.

The Department of Administration provides support to all state departments and agencies, oversees state contracts, purchases and programs, and helps develop and implement the state budget.

“With years of experience in state government and a vast knowledge of the budget process here in Rhode Island, Jonathan Womer is the right choice to lead the Department of Administration,” McKee wrote in a news release.

Womer would replace Brian Daniels, who’s been the department’s acting director since April, following the departure of former director James Thorsen.

“I am honored to be nominated as DOA Director and am excited for the opportunity to serve the State of Rhode Island,” Womer said.

McKee’s office said the governor will submit Womer’s name to the R.I. Senate for advice and consent.