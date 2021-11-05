Whitehouse renews push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is once again urging his fellow lawmakers to back a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, just days before Americans are scheduled to set their clocks back an hour.

Whitehouse said the Sunshine Protection Act would eliminate the concept of “falling back.”

“Each November, the practice of ‘falling back’ an hour disrupts our lives and robs us of daylight hours to enjoy ourselves,” Whitehouse said.

“It’s time for Congress to take up this bipartisan legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent and give Rhode Islanders an hour of afternoon sunshine back during winter months,” he continued.

Back in March, Whitehouse told 12 News he would like to see this year’s fall back “never happen,” but as it stands right now, Americans will still need to set their clocks back this Sunday.

12 News reached out to Whitehouse for an update on where the legislation stands, but he’s currently in Glasgow, Scotland attending COP26.

Whitehouse said ending the practice of “falling back” would benefit everyone. Those benefits, he said, include longer days, fewer car crashes and an improvement in everyone’s overall mental health.

Over the past several years, 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions that would mandate year-round Daylight Saving Time, but Congress must act before states can adopt these changes.