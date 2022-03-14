EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This past weekend, Americans once again had to set their clocks ahead an hour for Daylight Saving Time.

And lawmakers, once again, will push to eliminate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is urging his fellow lawmakers to back a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

“Spring forward, fall back – it’s a pain in the neck,” Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse hopes the bill will receive unanimous support in Senate on Tuesday.

There’s no guarantee it’ll be that easy, but Whitehouse is hoping there’s a greater appetite for the change now more than ever.

“Particularly, now having just been through spring forward, it’s in people’s minds how grim it is when you have to fall back,” Whitehouse explained. “Winter grabs you at that moment, and I think most Rhode Islanders don’t like it.”

Daylight Saving Time was first enacted in the United States in 1918 as an effort to conserve fuel during World War I. Some states, including Arizona and Hawaii, don’t observe it.

The debate on whether to end the practice has been going on for years, but Whitehouse thinks that this year, enough people are on board with the idea to make it a reality.

The “Sunshine Protection Act” has bipartisan support, including from Sens. Marco Rubio and Ed Markey, both of whom are also sponsoring the legislation.

“It’s the Sunshine State that’s partnering with the Bay State and the Ocean State to get this law changed across the whole country,” Markey said during an interview on 12 News at 4.

Whitehouse said making Daylight Saving Time permanent would have positive impacts on the nation’s economy and overall wellbeing, among countless other benefits.

When asked whether now is the appropriate time to attempt to discuss Daylight Saving Time, especially with the war in Ukraine, skyrocketing fuel prices and the ongoing pandemic, Whitehouse said the Senate is hard at work on all of those issues.

Whitehouse argued that if the Senate could only do one thing at a time, it would be a complete failure of an institution.