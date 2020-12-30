Whitehouse on fate of $2,000 stimulus checks: ‘It’s a tossup’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) – U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse discussed the uncertain future of $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans on 12 News Now at 4 on Tuesday.

“The latest is that Mitch [McConnell] will not call up the House-passed bill and give it a clean vote,” he said. “If he gave it a clean vote, I think it would pass into law and we would be on our way to the $2,000 payment.”

How realistic is it that the larger checks become law?

“It’s a tossup,” he said.

