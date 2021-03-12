Whitehouse, fellow senators seek to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This weekend, we’ll set our clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time.

But if a group of U.S. Senators have their way, that practice could soon become a thing of the past.

Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and five others have put forth a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act, which seeks to make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide.

According to Whitehouse, some of the benefits include having more daylight during the winter months, which would put an end to those 4 p.m. sunsets, and fewer crashes on the roadways, since it’s much safer to drive when it’s light out.

Another benefit, and perhaps one of the more important ones, is that daylight would revolve around a typical workday schedule. Fewer people wake up very early in the morning, compared to those who are awake and outdoors during the late afternoon and evening.

Whitehouse tells 12 News that benefit also extends to children.

“Kids getting out of school have less play time before dark,” he said. “I think that people are pretty unhappy when that part of the year comes by, and everybody cheers up when we get off it and when spring comes this weekend and the hours change back. I think we should make it permanent and end that unhappy moment in people’s lives.”

Whitehouse used the term “public happiness” as a way to explain why many should favor the proposal. Most people enjoy days that last longer, especially during the summer, but he conceded that such a change would not benefit everyone, which is why it’s such a divisive issue.

“This is something we all live through and I think if we can get rid of that moment, we can improve a lot of lives,” Whitehouse added.

In addition to setting your clocks ahead, fire officials say you should also change out the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

