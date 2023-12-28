EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball coach and president were once again the top two earners among state employees this past year, according to data collected by the R.I. Department of Administration.

URI employees accounted for five of the top 10 highest paid state workers this past year, with the top three being men’s basketball coach Ryan “Archie” Miller, president Marc Parlange and women’s basketball coach Tammi Reiss.

Other top 10 earners include a forensic psychiatrist, two correctional officers and two registered nurses.

Here’s a look at the top 10 state employees that made the most money in 2023:

1. Ryan “Archie” Miller — $1,405,000.05

URI men’s basketball coach Ryan “Archie” Miller was crowed the state’s highest earner for the second year in a row. He signed a five-year contract back in March 2022 after URI parted ways with David Cox.

Miller effectively took over Cox’s title of the state’s highest-paid employee. (Cox was Rhode Island’s top earner in 2021 and 2020.)

2. Marc Parlange — $623,846.22

Parlange became URI’s 12th president in 2021 after longtime president David Dooley retired.

3. Tammi Reiss — $449,312.48

The head coach of URI’s women’s basketball team signed a 10-year contract with the school in 2022.

4. Jason Andreas — $429,087.15

Andreas is an attending psychiatrist and physician administrator employed by the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH).

5. Barbara Wolfe: $428,001.05

Wolfe is URI’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

6. Wade Johnson — $414,321.72

Johnson is a registered nurse who is employed by the BHDDH.

7. Mark Wilbur — $405,580.15

Wilbur is a correctional officer.

8. Christopher Scott — $382,198.33

Johnson is a registered nurse employed by the BHDDH.

9. Thorr Bjorn — $357,055.32

Bjorn has been URI’s athletic director since July 2007.

10. John Brazil Jr — $354,851.20

Brazil is a correctional officer.