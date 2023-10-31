EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In a week’s time, Rhode Islanders will be heading out to vote.

While some will be choosing new elected officials, others will be voting on ballot questions specific to their city or town, such as whether the municipality should borrow money for school construction projects.

Below is a breakdown of communities with school bond referendums on their ballot.

Barrington

Voters will be asked to approve a $250 million bond to fund improvements at the town’s high school and elementary schools. The buildings not only need repairs, but also more space, with enrollment expected to continue to grow, according to school officials.

Bristol/Warren

The towns are seeking to borrow up to $200 million so the district can replace Mt. Hope High School and renovate other school buildings. For the measure to pass, it’ll need to win support from a majority of voters between the two towns.

Cumberland

B.F. Norton Elementary School would be rebuilt if voters approve the $52 million bond on the ballot.

East Greenwich

The town wants to borrow up to $150 million to fund several projects, saying four of its six buildings are “at the end of their effective life.” If the measure passes, the plan is to build a new Frenchtown Elementary School, renovate or rebuild Hanaford Elementary School, renovate East Greenwich High School, and renovate Meadowbrook Elementary School to create a new pre-K and kindergarten learning center.

Lincoln

Voters will be asked to approve or reject a $25 million bond that would be used to make upgrades at all four of the town’s elementary schools.

Separately, the town is seeking $14 million to build a centralized rescue station.

Middletown

Up to $190 million is being sought by the town to build a combination middle and high school, as well as make repairs and improvements to other schools in town.

North Kingstown

A $222 million “mega bond” will be on North Kingstown voters’ ballots. With the majority of the money, the town would consolidate Davisville and Wickford middle schools with the construction of a new facility. The remaining $55 million would go toward building a new public safety complex.

