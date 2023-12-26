PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New year, new laws.

On Jan. 1, Rhode Island will raise its minimum wage to $14 per hour, before increasing to $15 by 2025.

The state’s ban on single-use plastic bags will also go into effect. Gov. Dan McKee signed the bill last year that would ban the use of single-use plastic bags at checkout counters, requiring businesses to instead place purchased items in recyclable paper bags or reusable bags brought in by the customer.

If you are 17 years old, you can now vote in a primary election as long as you are registered to vote and will be 18 by the time of the general election. The law is expected to impact around 1,200 people a year.

Juneteenth (June 19) officially becomes a state holiday next year. The day marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

Landlords, rental agents and property managers can no longer charge potential renters application fees.

