EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island and Massachusetts are seeing a host of new laws going into effect, including a new minimum wage and increased access to sports betting.

Both states implemented a new minimum wage on Jan. 1. Massachusetts increased its minimum wage to $15, while Rhode Island increased its to $13. In the Ocean State, the law will increase it to $15 by 2025.

Massachusetts residents earning more than $1 million per year will be taxed an extra 4%, according to the new millionaire’s tax which passed in a ballot measure in November.

The Work and and Family Mobility Act will also go into effect in July. The law allows Massachusetts residents who cannot prove they are in the country legally to get a license.

Bay State voters approved the measure in November after Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed it.

Sports betting is also set to become legal in the Bay State on Jan. 31, ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Lawmakers approved the measure in August, which will tax wagers placed at retail locations at 15% and mobile bets at 20%.

In Rhode Island, military pensions will no longer be taxed. Gov. Dan McKee signed the measure in July, adding the exemption into the state budget. For retirees, another $20,000 of annual pension income is now exempt from taxes.

Rhode Island public buildings will also be required to make single-use restrooms open to people any gender.

A law allowing undocumented individuals to obtain driving privilege cards in Rhode Island will also go into effect on July 1.