PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen of his allies were indicted in Georgia Monday night over their reported efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Prosecutors used a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, his lawyers and other aides of establishing a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power.

That statute, dubbed the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), was first established back in 1970 to dismantle criminal operations from top to bottom. It initially targeted the mafia, but has since expanded to include illegal drug operations, street gangs, biker gangs and politicians.

Like Georgia, Rhode Island has a state-level RICO statute on the books. The statue has been used numerous times in the Ocean State since its inception, with one of the most notable cases involving former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci.

In the above video, Target 12 Investigator Tim White takes a closer look at Rhode Island’s marquee of RICO cases over the years.