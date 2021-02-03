Watch: Gov. Raimondo to deliver State of the State address at 7 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to deliver what will likely be her final State of the State speech tonight at 7 p.m.

Senate Minority Whip Jessica de la Cruz of North Smithfield will deliver the Republican response.

Raimondo is expected to reflect on her six years as governor as she prepares to make the move to Washington, D.C. Her nomination for secretary of commerce was approved by the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Tuesday morning, setting up a confirmation vote on the Senate floor.

