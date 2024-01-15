PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee will lay out his priorities for the coming year in a televised speech Tuesday night.

McKee’s annual State of the State address will be shown live at 7 p.m. on WPRI 12 and streaming right here on WPRI.com.

Following the governor’s speech, WPRI.com will livestream the GOP’s response, followed by analysis from 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi.

Last year, McKee touted his accomplishments to that point and called for a reduction of the state’s sales tax, which ended up getting cut from the budget. He also discussed addressing the housing crisis, improving education and advancing the economy.

