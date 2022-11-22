PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the cost of living and inflation soaring, people locally and around the country are struggling to make ends meet.

This week, two former New England politicians now serving in the Biden administration sat down with 12 News anchor Kim Kalunian for an exclusive interview.

We asked U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh about what’s being done about inflation, why companies are struggling to hire workers, and whether they think a recession is imminent. Plus, hear their message to families in their home states and whether a presidential run is on the table.

Watch an edited version of the full interview above.