Want to attend the impeachment trial? Reed offering tickets to Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Dozens of Rhode Islanders will have the opportunity to witness history courtesy of U.S. Sen. Jack Reed.

With the next phase of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump set to begin on Tuesday, Reed’s office announced it will be giving away all three of the public seat tickets it receives for each day of the proceedings to three lucky Rhode Islanders.

Those interested in attending can request a ticket on Reed’s website.

The tickets are non-transferrable and expire daily.

Rhode Islanders who are chosen to attend will be notified and must provide a valid ID to pick up and use the tickets.

Those who don’t win a ticket but would still like to attend the trial can try to obtain a public access gallery pass. Reed’s office said the Senate will hold 30 spots for these passes, which can be acquired at any Senate office on a first-come, first-served and in-person basis.

