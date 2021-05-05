VP Kamala Harris talks with WPRI’s Ted Nesi in exclusive TV interview

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – During a one-day visit to Rhode Island on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris met with 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi for her only local television interview on the trip.

After landing at T.F. Green Airport, Harris held two events in Providence where she touted President Biden’s proposed American Jobs Plan, a multitrillion-dollar proposal to spend more money on infrastructure and other programs.

Harris talked with Nesi about why she made Rhode Island one of the first states she visited as vice president and answered questions about the latest national headlines.

Tune into 12 News to see the exclusive TV interview and live team coverage of Harris’ visit. Watch live streaming on WPRI.com »