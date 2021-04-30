VP Harris set to visit RI next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to visit Rhode Island next Wednesday, 12 News has learned.

Harris’s trip to the Ocean State was confirmed by a White House official, along with two other people who’ve been informed about her itinerary but were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The official said U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who stepped down as Rhode Island governor last month to join President Biden’s cabinet, will accompany Harris to her home state. Members of the state’s congressional delegation are also expected to greet her.

Their itinerary while in Rhode Island has not been finalized yet.

The vice president and Raimondo are expected to promote President Biden’s proposed American Jobs and American Families Plans, the multitrillion-dollar proposals to expand spending on infrastructure, child care and other programs that he discussed in his address to Congress this week.

As coronavirus restrictions ease, Harris has been increasing her travel schedule, making visits to New Hampshire, Ohio, Maryland and North Carolina this month.

Harris’s last in-person visit to Rhode Island was in October 2017, when she appeared at the Rhode Island Convention Center to raise money for U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse ahead of his re-election campaign. She also appeared at a virtual fundraiser for the Biden campaign organized by Rhode Island’s top Democrats last August.