Voting for RI’s new ‘I voted’ sticker design now open

Politics

Courtesy: Board of Elections

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Before Rhode Islanders are asked to head to the polls this NOvember, they’re being asked to choose the state’s new “I voted” sticker design.

Voting began Thursday for the Board of Election’s sticker redesign competition.

Vote here »

Rhode Islanders are being asked to choose from eight different designs through an online poll.

In January, Vice President of the Board of Elections Steve Erickson said they hope the new design will boost voter participation statewide.

“We are probably last in New England,” Erickson said. “We are below average nationally in terms of people coming out to vote, and that shouldn’t be.”

The deadline for voting is May 31.

Providence

