Voters will be asked whether to remove ‘Plantations’ from state name in upcoming election

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ When Rhode Islanders head to the polls this upcoming election, a question on whether to remove “and Providence Plantations” from the state’s legal name will be included on the ballot.

The Rhode Island General Assembly voted Thursday evening to pass a resolution that would allow for the ballot referendum.

The joint resolution, put forth by Sen. Harold Metts and Rep. Anastasia Williams, comes as anti-racism protests in the wake of the George Floyd killing have revived debate locally on whether the back half of the Ocean State’s legal name — State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations — is racially insensitive due to the association of the word “plantation” with Southern slavery, as well as Rhode Island’s deep involvement in the slave trade.

“The images that come to mind when I hear the word ‘plantations’ are the inhuman and degrading treatment of the African-Americans who came before me, families ripped apart by slave sales, rapes, castrations and lynchings,” Metts said. “It is a hurtful term to so many of us. Not unlike the debate over the Confederate flag, retaining the term does nothing to memorialize history but conjures an unnecessary and painful reminder of our racist past, and the injustice and racism that persists to this day.”

“Rhode Island built its economy on being a leader in the slave trade in colonial times,” he continued. “This old, festering wound still needs healing. We aren’t proud of that history, and we must stop glorifying a word that is inescapably associated with that terrible past.”

The General Assembly and Gov. Gina Raimondo announced last month that they would remove the phrase from official legislative and executive-branch documents. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza also opted to remove the phrase from official city documents.

Rhode Island voters overwhelmingly rejected the name change in a referendum a decade ago, voting 78% to 22% to keep the “Providence Plantations” phrase. Opponents of the measure made the case that the word “plantations” was a reference to local farms in the 1600s, regardless of its modern connotation.

Even though the referendum previously failed, Metts and Williams believe the public is much more educated about the connotation of the word.

“When you have more than 10,000 Rhode Islanders showing up in a pandemic for a march calling for an end to police brutality and to affirm that Black Lives Matter, we can take this ugly, painful word out of the name of our beautiful state,” Williams said. “We have genuine work ahead of us to bring about true equality and justice for all. We are collectively taking this step as an inclusive symbol to demonstrate that we are all Rhode Islanders. Period.”

If approved by voters in November, the name change would be made official in the state’s constitution.