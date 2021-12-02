Vote expected Thursday on contract that includes $3K COVID vaccine bonuses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A controversial contract that would offer state workers bonuses for getting the COVID-19 vaccine is set to be voted on Thursday.

As Target 12 first reported, the McKee administration reached a tentative agreement with the state’s largest union group earlier this month on a new four-year contract that would give $3,000 bonuses to workers who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

J. Michael Downey, president of AFSCME Council 94, said the agreement calls for an initial $1,500 vaccination bonus to be paid to workers after the vote, followed by an additional $1,500 bonus to be paid next July.

The final price tag remains unclear but if every state worker, union or not, got the shot and became eligible it would cost more than $41 million.

Deputy House Speaker Charlene Lima is already drafting a bill that would prohibit negotiating contracts that include vaccine incentives calling it a “misuse of taxpayer dollars.”

“The decision to give state workers, most of whom never lost their source of income, a $3,000 bonus for their vaccination was taken as a slap in the face by the average working man and woman, it’s just plain wrong,” she explained.

Gov. Dan McKee defended the proposal earlier this week and says stipends like this are not uncommon and pointed to the Providence Teachers Union contract as an example.

“If there is a stipend on the state level, federal dollars would be used. Not local, state dollars. All tax dollars, but at the same point there’s a distinction between federal dollars that can be used against state dollars,” McKee said. “So I think that in the end, it’s going to be a good contract for the workers, and it’s going to be a good contract for the people in the state of Rhode Island, and that’s what we try to do.”

McKee wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the contract since it has not yet been finalized or voted on.