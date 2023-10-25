PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed returned from a congressional trip to the Middle East early Tuesday morning, saying he found Israelis profoundly shaken by the Hamas massacre but aware of the daunting military challenge they face in responding.

“One of the messages that we tried to stress was doing everything we can to contain this fight and prevent the whole Middle East from being engulfed in warfare,” Reed told 12 News on Wednesday.

In the above video, 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi talks with Senator Reed about what he learned in Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as what he thinks lies ahead in Gaza.