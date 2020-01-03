Expert: Raimondo should ‘call truce’ with General Assembly in 2020

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The new year has marked the start of a new legislative session at the State House.

Governor Gina Raimondo is expected to complete her yearly budget proposal while lawmakers review new legislation.

Raimondo is already facing resistance to her plans, however, which includes the legalization of recreational marijuana statewide.

During a political roundtable on this week’s episode of Newsmakers, Political Analyst Lisa Pelosi, who worked for former Governor Lincoln Almond, provided advice for Raimondo heading into the new year.

Pelosi said it’s important for Raimondo to call a truce with the General Assembly, adding that “they have not worked well together” since she was elected governor six years ago.

“When she’s out there saying she’s going to use her war chest – her sizable war chest – to support candidates who support her issues, she’s going to be supporting Democrats against Democrats,” Pelosi said.

