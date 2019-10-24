Vaping bans, schools discussed as RI, Mass., Conn. governors meet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second time this year, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut governors met to discuss issues impacting all three states.

Gov. Gina Raimondo hosted Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont at Rhode Island College for a more than one-hour-long meeting. They met with reporters afterward to share what was discussed.

“The three amigos,” Lamont said. “It’s good to get back together again and I think we are going to do this on a regular basis.”

The group said they are working toward a closer coordination among the three New England states.

One topic that was discussed was vaping regulations. Massachusetts recently banned the sale of all vaping products while Rhode Island banned the sale of flavored vaping products, both on a temporary basis.

“If we come up with a regulatory framework for this that is consistent across these three states, at least it is consistent across these three states,” Baker said. “If we all just do dramatically different things, it creates its own set of issues in respect to enforcement.”

“What we can do together in terms of regulating this in a very thoughtful way, we wanted to learn from Charlie’s example,” Lamont said.

The state takeover of Providence schools was also a topic of discussion.

Like Providence, the Lawrence school district in Massachusetts also had state intervention.

“You can imagine a multi-state longitudinal data set so we can know what interventions are helping our kids,” Raimondo said.

Truck tolls were also brought up at the meeting. Raimondo discussed how the system is working in Rhode Island as Connecticut looks to toll both trucks and cars.

They also announced that Massachusetts offered to host the next luncheon with the three governors in a few months.

