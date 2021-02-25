US Senate to take preliminary vote on Raimondo nomination Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Senate will take an initial vote Monday evening to move forward on Gov. Gina Raimondo’s nomination as commerce secretary, setting up a final confirmation vote for as soon as Tuesday.

President Biden nominated Raimondo last month and she cleared the Senate Commerce Committee on a bipartisan 21-3 vote on Feb. 3. But progress on her confirmation stalled due to former President Trump’s second impeachment trial and a one-week Senate recess that followed.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said repeatedly he wants to finish Raimondo’s confirmation process by early next week. On Thursday afternoon, he filed a motion to hold a cloture vote — an arcane Senate procedure to end debate — at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The timing of Raimondo’s final confirmation vote wouldn’t be determined until after the preliminary vote Monday evening, but it is expected to happen Tuesday. She is expected to easily clear the 51-vote threshold she needs in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

“The nomination has momentum,” Rhode Island U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said Wednesday afternoon. “Things are moving forward. As of now, we’re on track to have a new secretary of commerce and a new governor of Rhode Island next week. I’ll work with my colleagues to try to keep it that way.”

Lt. Gov. Dan McKee will become Rhode Island governor once Raimondo is confirmed to the cabinet. The 69-year-old Democrat and former Cumberland mayor is serving his second term.

The state constitution states that Raimondo will no longer be governor once she “accept[s]” a federal appointment, which is being interpreted to mean when she takes the oath of office as commerce secretary. Her office has not confirmed whether she intends to send a letter designating an exact time for her resignation in advance.

McKee has yet to announce who will serve on his senior staff despite being days away from taking office. Asked about the delay at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, he said, “There’s no reason. We’re putting that together. We’re going to make sure we do it well and professionally, and there’s certain people that might be coming from other jobs that haven’t notified their current employment.”

“We’ll have that announced before I take office,” McKee added.

The lieutenant governor’s has not responded to a question about his swearing-in ceremony and what other inauguration activities he plans. Last month he designated Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien and Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter as inauguration co-chairs.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Brandon Truitt contributed to this report.