Twin River, London company want RI lottery contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Twin River Worldwide Holdings says it is submitting a competing proposal for the state’s lottery technology contract as it continues fighting a proposed 20-year extension of IGT’s current deal.

Twin River is a hospitality company that runs Rhode Island’s two state-owned casinos, but said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with London-based Camelot Lottery Solutions that could take over the operation of slot machines, scratch tickets and other technology from IGT.

Twin River has been loudly protesting for months that Gov. Gina Raimondo did not put IGT’s contract out to bid before agreeing to a proposed 20-year extension with IGT that is currently before lawmakers. Gov. Don Carcieri also did not put the contract out to bid when he reached the state’s current 20-year deal with IGT when it was still GTECH.

• PDF: Twin River/Camelot’s PowerPoint slides

Twin River and Camelot did not provide a direct comparison across all the contract terms of what they would offer versus IGT, but insisted it would be as good or better in each case. They said they would seek a 12-year deal; create and maintain 1,100 jobs or else pay the state $100 million; charge lower fees and ask to control for fewer slot machines.

Twin River emphasized that Camelot recently took over Illinois’ lottery gaming system from IGT, suggesting the experience of that state shows Camelot would be capable of handling a crucial operation worth roughly $400 million in annual state revenue.

But an IGT adviser, Bill Fischer, quickly labeled the announcement “a distraction,” claiming Camelot “is not a tech company.”

The Senate Finance Committee is slated to begin a series of hearings reviewing the proposed IGT deal on Thursday. The House Finance Committee has also scheduled two hearings.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said he had not had time to review the new proposal but urged Twin River and Camelot to make their case at the hearings.