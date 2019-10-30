Twin River: Gov’s chief of staff threatened us over IGT deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A top executive at Twin River Worldwide Holdings says Gov. Gina Raimondo’s chief of staff threatened regulatory retaliation against his company if it went forward with its opposition to the administration’s IGT contract extension.

Speculation about who made the threat has swirled for more than a week, ever since the Raimondo administration released correspondence between Lottery officials and Twin River over a dispute involving its debt load. In one of the letters, Twin River’s CEO alleged he was threatened by a senior aide to the governor.

During a hearing last Thursday, Senate Finance Committee members pressed Twin River’s Rhode Island president, Marc Crisafulli, to disclose who issued the threat. He declined at the time, but on Wednesday released a letter revealing it was Brett Smiley, Raimondo’s chief of staff since 2016 and a likely candidate for Providence mayor in 2022.

According to Crisafulli, Smiley called him on his cell phone June 27 to explain the IGT legislation, which Twin River had already privately criticized out of frustration with IGT’s near-total control of slot machines at its casinos.

Smiley “asked me not to go scorched earth and oppose the deal,” Crisafulli wrote.

Smiley “then stated that the broader relationship between Twin River and the State is important, they are our regulator, they know we need their help because of the leverage ratio to grow our business, and they want to be helpful, but if we oppose the IGT deal they will not be cooperative with us,” Crisafulli recalled.

Last week the state did indeed come down on Twin River over its leverage ratio, which is a maximum limit on how much the company can borrow based on its regulatory agreements with the state. Twin River was forced to pay a penalty and make other concessions.

Crisafulli went on to say Smiley called him three times in total June 27, including “an angry call” in which he was “expressing disappointment that we openly opposed the deal.” He wrote that he decided to go public with Smiley’s name because administration officials were not being truthful about what happened.

There was no immediate response from the governor’s office.

The Senate Finance Committee held its last scheduled hearing on the IGT deal Tuesday night, and legislative leaders have not indicated what they plan to do next. State Sens. Lou DiPalma and Ryan Pearson said on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers last Friday they do not expect a vote on the deal this year.

