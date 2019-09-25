Trump impeachment inquiry gains support from RI congressional delegation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday against President Donald Trump, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation was quick to support it.

Congressman Jim Langevin announced his support for the inquiry after criticizing President Trump on several issues, including allegations that he used foreign aid to induce a foreign nation to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, who plans to run against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Langevin announced last month he supported the impeachment hearings against President Trump.

“I had come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry back in August, in light of other issues that have come out, with respect to the Mueller report,” Langevin said. “This now is the Speaker making the decision after listening to Caucus and seeing the events of the last several days and the information about the president having a very, very disturbing phone call, potentially with the president of Ukraine.”

The President may very well have betrayed his oath of office by asking a foreign power to dig up dirt on a political opponent. I support @HouseDemocrats’ actions to get to the bottom of this immediately. https://t.co/9zYVxhklsw — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) September 24, 2019

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) issued a statement on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:

“If the president used foreign aid to induce a foreign nation to investigate a political opponent, he plainly violated his oath of office. We must know if these reports are true, so I am pleased the House will pursue the necessary evidence to understand exactly what took place. The executive branch and Attorney General Barr seem determined to stonewall Congress and prevent the public from learning what really happened. That left Congress little choice but to pursue legislative investigation. I hope the House conducts a meticulous investigation, and that both parties in Congress are prepared to perform our duty as the facts emerge.” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse

Current Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC) Chair and Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline told Eyewitness News Tuesday he backs the inquiries.

Just got off the phone w @davidcicilline, who was in the caucus & leadership mtgs today. Says there was "tremendous unity within the caucus" about this step.



Will this drag on into 2020? "Oh no. This is going to be very expedited." Predicts quick action after Thurs Intel hearing — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) September 24, 2019

Cicilline also released a statement about the possible impeachment inquiries earlier this month:

“By any reasonable measure, this is the most corrupt administration in modern history. With today’s vote, we have established procedures to govern our impeachment investigation of the President, in order to decide whether to recommend Articles of Impeachment to the full House.” Rep. David Cicilline

Back in June, Congressman Joe Kennedy III (R-Mass.) said he supported the impeachment inquiry on Newsmakers.

“Times have changed and I think Congress has to begin those impeachment proceedings,” Kennedy said at the time.

On Wednesday morning, Kennedy III continued showing support, saying the president “obstructed justice and should have been impeached months ago.”

The President obstructed justice and should have been impeached months ago. Now, he’s trying to cover up his repeated efforts to force Ukraine to influence our election. This inquiry is necessary and overdue. — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) September 25, 2019

In the wake of several political leaders across the US backing the inquiry, President Trump took to Twitter and said he is being harrassed.

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019