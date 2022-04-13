PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Advocates, law enforcement and government officials came together Wednesday to launch a task force meant to curb domestic violence in the Rhode Island.

Gov. Dan McKee signed an executive order creating the group, bringing together more than 20 partners to “help us make measurable change.” The Domestic Violence Working Group will meet monthly and discuss ways the state can address the issue and improve its response to these cases.

More than 32% of women and 25% of men in Rhode Island experience domestic violence at some point in their lives, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Central Falls Police Chief Anthony Roberson said he’s responded to more domestic violence calls in his career than any other type of emergency.

“The resources are needed. They are needed,” he said. “It goes to help many victims and their families.”

Lt. Col. Darnell Weaver, deputy superintendent of the R.I. State Police, said the agency is already working with partner organizations to provide resources for victims.

“If you are a survivor of violence, you are not alone, and help is available,” Weaver said, adding that domestic violence is an issue all across the state.

Mckee said his proposed 2023 budget includes $4.5 million to provide housing, education and other support services for victims of domestic violence.

“Many issues have been magnified during the last couple years, and this certainly is one of them,” he added.