‘Talented, thoughtful, hard-charging’: RI lawmakers, leaders congratulate Raimondo for cabinet nomination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island lawmakers and leaders alike are praising Gov. Gina Raimondo’s work ethic and experience as she prepares to join President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet as commerce secretary.

In a release announcing the nomination, Biden said Raimondo “will be a key player in helping position the United States as an exporter of 21st century products and leader in the clean energy economy.”

Raimondo acknowledged her nomination on Twitter Thursday, which reads, “As Secretary of Commerce, I will harness that same American ingenuity to create good-paying union jobs and build our economy back better than ever before.”

Rhode Island may be small, but our economy is mighty on the strength of our small businesses and innovative technologies. As Secretary of Commerce, I will harness that same American ingenuity to create good-paying union jobs and build our economy back better than ever before.

Sen. Jack Reed, who said he’s known Raimondo since she was a baby and is “a little bit biased,” called her a “talented, thoughtful, hard-charging and effective leader.”

“Our nation is facing unprecedented economic strain,” Reed said. “In tapping Governor Raimondo for this key post, President-elect Biden has selected someone with the skills and experience to solve pressing economic and trade challenges.”

“Gina Raimondo is someone who carefully studies the issues, is always well-prepared, and has a proven track record of being a pragmatic, progressive problem solver,” he continued. “She is an extremely effective manager who really listens to different perspectives, asks the right questions, and then brings people together to execute. She has demonstrated the ability to forge partnerships to create jobs and expand opportunities.”

Rep. David Cicilline also expressed his support for Raimondo’s nomination, adding that he looks forward to continuing their work together.

“Nearly six years to the day after she took the oath of office on the steps of our State House, Governor Gina Raimondo prepares to leave Rhode Island in much better shape than she found it,” Cicilline said. “Few governors have been as consequential for our state. None have matched her effectiveness, or the calm, steady hand with which she has guided us through this pandemic.”

Rep. Jim Langevin said he’s thrilled that Raimondo, who he called “a great ally and champion for our state” will be joining Biden’s cabinet.

“As a fierce advocate for the Ocean State, the governor made improving our business environment a priority,” Langevin said. “The signs of progress are visible throughout the state as entrepreneurs, businesses of all sizes, and wide-ranging industries continue to invest and grow. In the midst of the global pandemic, Governor Raimondo also offered strong leadership that helped save lives, safeguard communities, and keep families afloat in unprecedented times.”

R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said she’s “particularly looking forward to her leadership of the U.S. Census Bureau.”

Statement by Secretary of State @NellieGorbea on Governor Gina Raimondo Being Named Commerce Secretary





“Governor Gina Raimondo has been a trailblazing leader throughout her life,” Gorbea said. “In choosing her as his nominee for Commerce Secretary, President-elect Biden is recognizing her experience and dedication to enhancing commerce. Governor Raimondo will serve our nation well in this role.”

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner said Raimondo is “capable and talented.”

“I have full confidence that she will serve our country well in this new role,” Magaziner said. “It is a source of pride for Rhode Islanders to have one of our own represented in the president’s cabinet.”

R.I. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said Raimondo will make an outstanding commerce secretary.

and she brought our state to record employment levels before the pandemic hit. I know she will have a tremendous impact at the national level. I thank her for her service to our state, particularly during this very difficult last year.

“Governor Raimondo took office at a time when Rhode Island had the highest unemployment rate in the nation, and she brought our state to record employment levels before the pandemic hit,” Ruggerio said. “I know she will have a tremendous impact at the national level.”

“I am going to miss her courageous leadership, keen intellect and sharp analysis of the issues,” he continued. “On behalf of the Rhode Island Senate, I wish her and her family all the very best as she takes on this very important role.”

R.I. Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara said Raimondo has been “a fierce fighter for Rhode Island,” adding that Raimondo guided the state “through some of the most challenging economic times, high unemployment and a gripping, deadly pandemic.”

“We all wish the secretary-nominee and her family the very best of success in the years ahead,” he continued.