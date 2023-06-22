PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Thursday he wasn’t surprised by a bombshell report revealing that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito failed to disclose a free luxury vacation paid for in part by a billionaire with cases before the high court.

“It seems terribly familiar,” Whitehouse told 12 News.

“It has all the basic ingredients,” he said. “It has the Federalist Society justice. It has the right-wing activist billionaire. It has the secret extravagant travel gifts with, you know, jet travel as part of it. And it has Leonard Leo, the fixer of the court for the billionaires.”

Whitehouse has been railing against the court’s conservative majority for years, arguing the justices are doing the bidding of right-wing interest groups which helped get them confirmed. However, his critique is getting more attention in Washington these days amid a drumbeat of investigative reports alleging conflicts of interest among the justices.

“The behavior has just gotten worse and worse and worse,” Whitehouse said.

Rhode Island’s junior senator, who is preparing to seek a fourth term in 2024, has earned the ire of the conservative justices and their supporters for his jeremiads. They argue Whitehouse has peddled conspiracy theories and unfairly tarnished the reputations of individuals when in fact his fundamental disagreement is over the outcomes of cases.

But Whitehouse hasn’t let up. Last year he turned his argument into a full-length book — “The Scheme: How the Right Wing Used Dark Money to Capture the Supreme Court” — and more recently he launched a podcast called “Making the Case” that lays out his thinking.

He is also starting to get traction on a bill he’s proposed titled the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) Act, which would require Chief Justice John Roberts to institute an enforceable ethics policy for the high court or else have one imposed on the justices by Congress.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin announced this week the panel will take up Whitehouse’s legislation after July 4, and Whitehouse said his fellow Democrats in the Senate have increasingly come to share his skepticism of the high court.

What’s less clear is whether any Senate Republicans are prepared to join him in a legislative effort that would be viewed as a strong rebuke to the court’s GOP majority. Whitehouse acknowledged he faces an uphill battle to win over Republicans, though he noted U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tom Tillis have both expressed concern about the issue.

“I think that the public pressure is going to build to the point where some Republicans are going to believe they have to do something,” he said.

With polls showing public confidence in the court dropping, Whitehouse said he thinks Roberts is growing more concerned about its reputation, as well. He noted that the chief justice recently gave a speech in which he suggested the court may take additional steps to ensure Americans have faith in the justices.

“That’s the first time there’s been any chink in the armor of indifference that has characterized the court’s response,” Whitehouse said.

He also said he believes Roberts’ unexpected ruling this month upholding part of the Voting Rights Act was akin to what happened in the 1930s, when some conservative justices forestalled President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s push to expand the court by flipping their votes and supporting parts of the New Deal.

“I think the thinking behind that was, we’re in real trouble — we’ve got to start acting like judges for a while,” he said of the Voting Rights Act ruling.