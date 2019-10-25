Stonehill will host climate forum pushed by Markey; Kennedy not expected

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Stonehill College has stepped forward to host a candidate forum on the environment that incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey has been pushing for, but it appears unlikely his primary challenger Congressman Joe Kennedy III will take part.

Markey, who has made climate change a cornerstone of his political career, challenged Kennedy to a November debate on climate change just an hour before the younger Democrat announced his primary challenge — a clear effort by the senator’s team to start on the offensive as polls show him down double-digits.

The gambit has frustrated Kennedy’s team, which appears wary of an early face-off and is sensitive about resistance to his candidacy among some progressives who have rallied to Markey. The campaigns have been trading news releases about when they will debate since the race began.

Stonehill announced on Friday the Senate forum — pointedly not calling it a “debate” — for the evening of Nov. 10. MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki, a Massachusetts native who has done events at the college in the past, will be the moderator.

Mara Dolan, a spokesperson for the Markey campaign, confirmed he will be participating. “The last presidential debate didn’t ask one question about climate change,” Markey tweeted Thursday night. “That won’t happen in MA.”

A third candidate, lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, indicated she will be there, too.

But Kennedy spokesperson Emily Kaufman indicated the congressman is not likely to be on hand, though Stonehill is in his congressional district.

“We are committed to a climate debate and to negotiating in good faith with the other campaigns on a date and venue that works for everyone,” she said.

Kaufman said Kennedy would prefer the forum is “held in a frontline community most impacted by our country’s climate failures.” She added, “He also believes a 2020 date will ensure better voter attention on this critical issue, rather than the middle of Veteran’s Day weekend.”

A Kennedy aide questioned the process, as well, saying Kennedy’s team only learned of the event on Thursday night and indicating they want to agree on debates in conversations with the other campaigns.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook