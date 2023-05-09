PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roughly 30,000 lead service pipes are still in use throughout Rhode Island, according to Target 12, and state leaders are taking action.

R.I. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio introduced the Lead Poisoning Prevention Act earlier this year, which would require the replacement of all lead service lines statewide over the next decade.

The legislation looks to create a lead water supply replacement program for both public and private service lines, which would provide financial assistance to communities and property owners.

In 1986, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency outlawed the use of lead service lines for new construction.

The state is set to receive $141 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to replace those remaining lead pipes over the next five years.

An additional $3.3 million, secured by Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, will be specifically used to replace the lines serviced by Providence Water.

“If children are getting lead through through their water system it will impair their neurological function. They will in effect be damaged for life,” Reed said last month.

The hearing will be held sometime after 4 p.m. Tuesday.