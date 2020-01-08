Speaker, Senate President aim to block marijuana ‘zones,’ let new dispensaries grow

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said they plan to introduce medical marijuana legislation Wednesday aimed at blocking some of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s new proposals, including using “zones” to select new marijuana dispensaries.

The legislation that will be filed in the House and Senate would bar the Raimondo administration from limiting the six new dispensaries, known as compassion centers, to certain geographical areas. It would also make it clear that the state cannot stop those compassion centers from growing their own cannabis.

The bill would also repeal the legislative “veto” over the Department of Business Regulation or Department of Health’s marijuana regulations, which is currently the subject of a lawsuit filed by Raimondo against Mattiello and Ruggerio last year.

Raimondo’s regulations, released in November, proposed a lottery system for the six new compassion centers approved by lawmakers last year. Her plan includes six geographical zones around the state, and proposes randomly picking one compassion center applicant from each zone.

Raimondo said the proposal is aimed at blocking any “special deals” to get the coveted and lucrative licenses. But prospective compassion center applicants argue the selection process should be based on merit.

Senate spokesperson Greg Pare said the bill does not address the concept of a lottery system.

In a statement, Mattiello said the regulations “represent a blatant overreach by the executive branch. Our bill clarifies the regulatory powers granted to the executive branch regarding the expansion of compassion center licenses.”

The Department of Business Regulation has been working on finalizing the regulations after a public comment period ended in December. The proposed rules also aim to tamp down on home-grown medical marijuana, by limiting new “registered caregivers” to growing for just one patient.

Mattiello and Ruggerio’s bill would remove that provision, keeping the limit at five patients per caregiver.

Raimondo has said the goal of reducing the home growing is to stop marijuana from entering the black market. With less home-grown cannabis available, patients would have to purchase their medicine at one of the dispensaries, currently open in Providence, Portsmouth and Warwick.

She also is expected to propose recreational marijuana legalization in her budget proposal next week, which Mattiello and Ruggerio have already said they don’t support passing this year.

This story will be updated.