PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is bringing his critique of the Supreme Court’s conservatives to a bookstore near you.

The New Press, a New York-based publishing house, has announced plans to publish a new book by Whitehouse on Oct. 18 entitled “The Scheme: How the Right Wing Used Dark Money to Capture the Supreme Court.” He co-wrote the 304-page book with Jennifer Mueller, a lawyer and legal scholar.

According to the publisher, Whitehouse’s book “pulls back the curtain on a powerful and hidden apparatus that has spent years trying to corrupt our politics, control our courts, and degrade our democracy,” and it will be “full of unique insights and inside stories.”

The summary indicates the book builds on a presentation Whitehouse made to the Senate Judiciary Committee — where he is now one of the senior Democrats — during the 2020 confirmation hearings of Justice Amy Comey Barrett. The presentation went viral on social media and was widely praised by liberals.

“The Scheme” carries a list price of $27.99 in hardcover.

The cover of Cicilline’s forthcoming memoir.

However, Whitehouse won’t be the first member of the Rhode Island congressional delegation to publish a book in 2022. Hachette Book Group’s Twelve imprint is slated to publish “House on Fire: Fighting for Democracy in the Age of Political Arson,” a memoir by Congressman David Cicilline, at the end of next month.

The topic and even the title of Whitehouse’s new book will come as no surprise to those who track the senator. He has spent years railing against the efforts of Republicans and their financial supporters to ensure a conservative majority on the court, an effort that just achieved its biggest success yet with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Whitehouse has advanced his argument about the conservative majority in articles, interviews, TV appearances, social media posts, and even a series of Senate floor speeches over the last year that he also titled “The Scheme.”

“I rise now for the 15th time to call attention to the right-wing donors’ long-planned Scheme to capture and control our Supreme Court,” Whitehouse said during the most recent installment in the speech series last month.

Whitehouse has previously authored two other books, “Captured: The Corporate Infiltration of American Democracy,” released in 2017 also by The New Press, and “On Virtues: Quotations and Insight to Live a Full, Honorable, and Truly American Life,” released by Adams Media in 2012.

Neither of those books sold enough copies to earn Whitehouse any royalties, according to his annual financial disclosures to the U.S. Senate Ethics Commission. (He pledged to donate any royalties from “Captured” to charity.)

Rhode Island voters first elected Whitehouse in 2006 and have re-elected him twice. He is expected to run for a fourth term in 2024.