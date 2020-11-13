Shekarchi expects budget action in December

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Incoming R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi said he expects lawmakers to hammer out details on a state budget “before Christmas.”

Shekarchi and incoming House Majority Leader Christopher Blazejewski, D-Providence, were guests on this week’s Newsmakers and discussed their priorities when they take over in their respective leadership positions come January.

Shekarchi won the support of House Democrats days after current Speaker Nicholas Mattiello lost his reelection bid to Republican challenger Barbara Ann Fenton Fung.

In the video above, Tim White has highlights from the interview, including where the pair stands on the prospect of legalizing recreational marijuana in Rhode Island next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour