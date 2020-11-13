Shekarchi expects budget action in December

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Incoming R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi said he expects lawmakers to hammer out details on a state budget “before Christmas.”

Shekarchi and incoming House Majority Leader Christopher Blazejewski, D-Providence, were guests on this week’s Newsmakers and discussed their priorities when they take over in their respective leadership positions come January.

Shekarchi won the support of House Democrats days after current Speaker Nicholas Mattiello lost his reelection bid to Republican challenger Barbara Ann Fenton Fung.

In the video above, Tim White has highlights from the interview, including where the pair stands on the prospect of legalizing recreational marijuana in Rhode Island next year.