Senator to introduce ‘moment of silence’ bill for RI schools

Norma Molina, of San Antonio, Texas, leaves flowers by the names of firefighters from Engine 33 at the September 11 Memorial, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in New York. Her boyfriend Robert Edward Evans, a member of Engine 33, was killed in the north tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island state senator plans to introduce a new bill next legislative session that would require all public schools to hold a moment of silence for students and staff on the anniversary of 9/11 each year.

The proposed bill would require a brief moment of silence at the beginning of the school day on the anniversary of the devastating terrorist attacks.

Senator Lou Raptakis said he hopes the moment of silence will inspire dialogue in the classroom, ensuring no one forgets the nearly 3,000 lives lost back in 2001.

Raptakis said his legislation will closely mirror a bill that was recently signed into law by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“After the New York law was brought to my attention, I thought this policy would also be useful in Rhode Island’s classrooms,” Raptakis said. “September 11th was one of the most seminal events in our country’s history and as each anniversary of the event goes by, it’s important that we impress the significance of the attack on our students.”

If the law passes during the next legislative session, it would go into effect for the 20th anniversary of the attack in 2021.