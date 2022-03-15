PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In what Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is calling a “big, sensible step forward,” the U.S. Senate unanimously approved legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent Tuesday.

The bipartisan “Sunshine Protection Act,” sponsored by Whitehouse and seven others, now heads to the U.S. House for consideration.

The legislation would eliminate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year.

Whitehouse described the practice of “falling back” as a “grim” experience.

“Suddenly, an hour of your daylight disappears and dusk comes an hour earlier. It is a sad time, people are unhappy, it darkens our lives in a very literal sense,” Whitehouse explained. “There’s no real need for it.”

Daylight Saving Time was first enacted in the United States in 1918 as an effort to conserve fuel during World War I. Some states, including Arizona and Hawaii, don’t observe it.

Sen. Ed Markey, one of the bill’s sponsors, applauded the move, adding that the passage of this legislation “means brighter days ahead for Americans, all year round.”

“No more switching clocks, more daylight hours to spend outside after school and after work and more smiles. This is what we get with permanent Daylight Saving Time,” Markey said.

Making Daylight Saving Time permanent would have positive impacts on the nation’s economy and overall wellbeing, among other benefits like cutting energy consumption, according to Whitehouse.