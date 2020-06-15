Senate Judiciary Committee to hear bill to consider changes to Officers’ Bill of Rights

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Senate Judiciary Committee will meet Monday night to discuss the creation of a task force with an idea to consider changes to the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights — a law protecting officers accused of misconduct, preventing them from immediately being fired or put on leave without pay.

The law has been widely criticized by many who believe it prevents justice from being served when officers are abusive.

Protests have been calling for this type of reform nationwide including once protest in Providence over the weekend.

The law allows for their continued employment to be decided by other officers. Sen. Harold Metts of Providence is calling for the task force arguing the law prevents justice.

“Public safety officers are to protect public safety, and there should not be ways to prevent those who pervert justice from being held accountable,” Metts said. “The black, brown and southeast Asian communities have long called for genuine reform of this law to protect our safety.”

The resolution creating the task force is set for a hearing at 4 p.m.

The 13-member task force would include more than a dozen people from the attorney general, lawmakers and select police chiefs.

Metts said bringing the proper balance of voices is his goal and that the task force can take an honest look at the system and its effects and propose improvements.

“While the unions will be represented on this task force as well, I know that many police chiefs and superintendents adamantly agree that the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights need reform,” he said. “It ties their hands from responding appropriately and with the necessary speed in cases of misconduct.”

If passed, the new task force would meet starting in February.