Senate Commerce Committee to vote on Raimondo nomination

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is set to hold an executive session to vote on Gov. Gina Raimondo’s nomination for commerce secretary.

The vote is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Even if they approve Raimondo as commerce secretary, she then needs the majority approval of the full Senate.

Last week, when the commerce committee questioned Raimondo ahead of Wednesday’s vote, most asked her basic questions, but Texas Sen. Ted Cruz questioned her record and asked how she’d get jobs for thousands impacted by President Biden’s executive orders on the keystone pipeline.

“If you were confirmed to secretary of commerce, what would you say to those 11,000 workers whose jobs were destroyed with a stroke of a pen, and what would you say?” Cruz asked.

“I would say we’re going to get you to work. I would say that climate change is a threat to all of us,” Raimondo responded.

Another Texas lawmaker, Congressman Michael McCaul, is urging the full Senate to place a hold on Raimondo’s nomination, saying he and about a dozen other Republican lawmakers are concerned she didn’t commit to restricting Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications giant, which they deem a security threat to Americans.

Raimondo said she would review policy on it.

Regardless of what happens Wednesday morning, Raimondo will be delivering her State of the State address to Rhode Islanders at 7 p.m., which will be shown live on WPRI 12.

The Governor’s office said she plans to reflect on her past six years in office, including investments in job training, education, health care, and how she helped the economy.

