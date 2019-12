Photo posted to Sen. Whitehouse’s Facebook page with the caption: “Proud to meet our career State Dept climate negotiators at the 2019 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.”

MADRID, Spain. (WPRI) — One of Rhode Island’s U.S. Senators is on a trip to Spain.

Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse is attending the 2019 United Nations climate change conference in Madrid.

He’s part of a delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Whitehouse’s office told Eyewitness News, he left Saturday and is due back in Washington Tuesday.