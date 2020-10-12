Sen. Whitehouse: Barrett should recuse self if election is challenged

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The entire Rhode Island Congressional Delegation has, in some form, voiced opposition to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post Sunday slamming President Trump and calling on Judge Amy Coney Barrett to rescue herself from any election-related dispute if she’s confirmed.

The op-ed begins with Whitehouse saying republicans want Barret to be on the court to rule on “bogus election administration disputed they have in the pipeline.”

This meaning if anything goes to court, and Trump says it will, Whitehouse says the republicans are counting on Barrett to be on their side.

“Republicans want to rush Barrett though in time to deliver what could be the key vote on behalf of the president who chose her,” Sheldon wrote. “For Barrett, this is a test of integrity, both for herself and for our system of government. She must commit to rescue herself from any election-related dispute.”

Last month, people in Providence were hoping to get the senator’s attention, asking lawmakers to shut the senate down to stop Trump’s pick.

“If there were a triple secret procedural strategy that would allow us to do that, I think we probably would have done it on Gorsuch, after the trick that the republicans pulled on everybody with Garland,” Sheldon told 12 News.

Whitehouse is on the Judiciary Committee and will take in the hearings.

Trump stands by his argument saying he has the right to fill the seat since he was elected by the people.