CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island U.S. Sen. Jack Reed spearheaded a major defense bill that’s now headed to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law, but not every local member of Congress supported it.

Two members of Massachusetts’ U.S. congressional delegation, Rep. Jake Auchincloss and Sen. Ed Markey, both voted against the nearly $860 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The House passed the bill last week, the Senate passed it on Thursday, and Biden is expected to sign it next week.

“This is a significant victory for the men and women who have dedicated their lives to the service of the nation,” Reed said on Friday, explaining that part of the funding will go toward giving servicemen and servicewomen a 4.6% pay raise.

He said one of the most important investments is funding submarines, which he called “probably the most significant weapons system we have.”

And that investment will help locally, he added.

“There will be significant benefits for Rhode Island, particularly in realm of submarine construction,” Reed said.

After voting against the bill last week, Auchincloss released a statement that said in part: “I have always believed that the Pentagon should be spending smarter, not bigger. I cannot support this NDAA because it does not make progress on that front.”

Markey, for his part, cited the total figure — “$45 billion more than the president requested” — as one of his reasons for voting against it.

“They have the prerogative to vote any way they want,” Reed said, but he maintained that without the bill, America wouldn’t be able to adequately defend its interests at home or abroad.

“This is still a dangerous world, and I think not recognizing that is not the approach,” he said.