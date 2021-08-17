Sen. Gayle Goldin stepping down to join Biden administration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State Sen. Gayle Goldin announced Tuesday she has resigned her seat representing Providence to take a job with the Biden administration.

Goldin sent a resignation letter to Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio on Tuesday morning, effective immediately. A Democrat, she has represented Senate District 3 on the East Side since 2012.

“Only 59 women have served in the Rhode Island Senate in our state’s history,” Goldin wrote. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to be one of them.” Her accomplishments in the Senate included helping to create the Temporary Caregiver Insurance program and passing a statute enshrining the right to abortion.

Goldin said she has accepted a position as senior adviser in the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau, where she said she will work on “investing in policies that recognize the value of caregiving and eliminate discriminatory practices.” She previously worked as a campaign advisor for the group Family Values @ Work, which promotes paid family and medical leave.

Goldin’s resignation will trigger a special election in Senate District 3.

At least one candidate — Hilary Levey Friedman, president of the Rhode Island chapter of the National Organization for Women — had already announced she was considering a run as rumors swirled about the senator’s possible departure. She has stockpiled about $27,000 in her campaign account so far.

In a statement, Levey Friedman confirmed she will seek the Democratic nomination to succeed Goldin, saying her top priorities in the Senate would be education, public safety, and climate change.

“I have heard so much about the division that exists in our politics today,” she said. “It is important to have a leader who can help build the bridges we need to address the policy issues facing our state.”

Just last month, Goldin reappointed five people to District 3’s Democratic Senatorial District Committee, which will decide who gets the Democratic Party endorsement in the primary for her seat: state Rep. Edie Ajello; Rachel Colaiace, an official at the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island; former state Rep. Linda Kushner; attorney Jeff Levy, also Goldin’s husband; and former state Sen. Myrth York.