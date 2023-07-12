CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Scott Keeley was walking along Charlestown Town Beach last week when he was stopped by a security guard.

Keeley had walked past a sign reading “private property,” and the guard told him he couldn’t be there.

“You can’t set up past the ‘private property’ sign,” the guard told him in a video of the interaction obtained by 12 News.

“I can’t set up past the private property sign?” Keeley responded. “Really?”

The security guard replied: “No.”

Keeley had wanted to set up his beach chair along the “high tide line,” which would be in compliance with a new state law signed by Gov. Dan McKee earlier this summer.

And after being told by the security guard he couldn’t, Keeley decided to contact the authorities.

Two officers arrived at the beach and informed the guard that Keeley had the right to be there.

“[Property owners] can’t stop [beachgoers] from passing through or even setting up,” the officer said. “He is 10 feet [from the high tide line], he is not over that 10 feet.”

Keeley, who was arrested nearly four years ago for trespassing on the same beach, fought hard for the passage of the new shoreline access law. He told 12 News he feels “vindicated,” even though the interaction was initially frustrating.

“To go down to the beach closest to my home and be told the exact same thing I was told in 2019, ‘You can’t sit here.’ I was a little shocked by that,” he said.

McKee signed the shoreline access legislation into law late last month, and at the time, the bill’s sponsor Sen. Mark Kenney described it as “…a practicable solution to the question of access and preserve one of the most important rights enjoyed by Rhode Islanders.”

In response, the Rhode Island Association of Coastal Taxpayers (RIACT) filed a lawsuit last week in an attempt to reverse it.

RIACT, which is made up of multiple anonymous beachfront property owners, argues that the new law “…denies them of their right to exclude non-owners from private beachfront property without just compensation.”

“The legislature has taken a pen and has simply redrawn their property line so they have less than what they paid for and no one has been compensated,” said Attorney David Breemer, who’s representing RIACT in the lawsuit.

Keeley said he set his chair up and enjoyed his time at the beach after the officers told the security guard he could stay. He hopes other Rhode Islanders will follow suit.

“It’s time for all of Rhode Island to stand up for their rights,” he said.