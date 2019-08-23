Scott Lang unlikely to challenge Markey if Kennedy runs

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Former New Bedford Mayor Scott Lang said Friday he is still seriously considering a Democratic primary challenge against U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, but indicated he is unlikely to run if Congressman Joe Kennedy III jumps into the race.

Lang has been flirting with a Senate bid for months, and indicated he strongly believes Markey should face a serious challenge. The senator has served in Congress since 1976, though he did not win his current Senate seat until 2013.

“I think he’s out of touch with Massachusetts,” Lang said during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers.

The former mayor, who led the state’s sixth-largest city from 2005 to 2011, said he thinks Kennedy would be a strong candidate for Senate if he pulls the trigger. But if the 38-year-old congressman declines to enter the race, Lang said he will make his own decision by Oct. 1.

