Matos to be sworn-in as state’s next lieutenant governor at 8:30 am

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Providence City Council President Sabina Matos is scheduled to be sworn in as Rhode Island’s 70th lieutenant governor.

Exactly two weeks ago, Gov. Dan McKee nominated Matos to serve as his second in command.

The Rhode Island Senate voted unanimously Tuesday night, 34-0, to confirm Matos as the next lieutenant governor. The 47-year-old watched the vote with her family in the audience.

Once Matos is sworn in, she will be the first person of color and second woman to hold the job.

“It’s not lost on me that this is a historic moment, and also the weight of the office and the challenge that is presented to me,” Matos said. “I promise, to all of you, to work really hard to make you proud of this decision.”

Matos resigned as council president following her confirmation during a special meeting, however, she has not yet resigned as a councilor. She is expected to resign from the council completely on Wednesday once she is sworn in to her new role.

Following her resignation, the council elected Councilor John Igliozzi as its next president.