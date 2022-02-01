Ruggerio to miss this week’s Senate sessions after positive COVID test

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Senate President Dominick Ruggerio will miss this week’s sessions after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson said.

Senate spokesperson Greg Pare said senators and staff members are testing as a precaution each Tuesday, the first day of full floor sessions most weeks, and when Ruggerio took his test on Tuesday morning, it came back positive.

Ruggerio, 73, is asymptomatic but is now isolating at home and will remain there in compliance with public health guidelines, Pare said. He is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

Senate sessions will continue as normal for the week with Senate President Pro Tempore Hanna Gallo presiding, and Ruggerio will participate in virtual events but cancel any in-person meetings, Pare said.

Pare also said it’s not the first time the Senate’s surveillance testing has discovered positive COVID-19 cases in the chamber. Several people tested positive on the first day of session and had to go home, he said.

Ruggerio is the second high-profile Rhode Island elected official to test positive for COVID this week. East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced Monday in a Facebook video that he had contracted the virus. He said he’d experienced only mild symptoms but urged those who’d interacted with him in recent days to get tested.