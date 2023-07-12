PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Senate President Dominick Ruggerio is maintaining his silence about Sen. Joshua Miller’s growing legal troubles, even as Republicans call on Miller to resign his seat.

Miller, a 69-year-old Cranston Democrat, was arrested last month for keying a car displaying a “Biden sucks” sticker. Police body-worn camera videos show Miller initially denying he did so, then admitting it later in the day when an officer told him there was footage of the incident.

Miller is due in court next week on a vandalism charge, and on Wednesday Cranston authorities told The Boston Globe they have decided to also charge him with obstruction for lying to police about what happened.

The decision to proceed with an obstruction charge against Miller, who was first elected to the Senate in 2006 and now serves as chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee, led Republican Party Chairman Joe Powers to say he should resign from his seat.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time the senator has retaliated against someone he disagrees with politically,” Powers said in a statement, alluding to a 2014 incident when Miller apologized after being caught on camera swearing at a gun-rights activist at the State House.

“Whether it’s verbal attacks or, in this case, damage to personal property, Miller has shown disregard for anyone that is not aligned with his own party,” Powers said. “He is failing to represent every constituent in his district. Now that an additional charge of obstruction will be filed against Miller, he must do the right thing for his constituents. It’s Miller’s time to resign.”

Miller, through his attorney, has refused to comment on the incident or explain his actions.

Ruggerio — who considered making Miller his No. 2 last year when the position of majority leader opened up — once again declined to offer any substantive comment about the case Wednesday.

“The Senate president does not have comment at this time, while the legal process is playing out,” Ruggerio spokesperson Greg Pare told 12 News on Wednesday, repeating nearly word for word the same statement he issued on June 27.

Ruggerio did not respond to a question about whether he would ask Miller to give up his chairmanship while his case is adjudicated. The General Assembly is currently out of session.