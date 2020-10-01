RI’s minimum wage now $11.50; supporters hope it keeps going up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island’s minimum wage officially increased by a dollar Thursday.

Gov. Gina Raimondo signed a bill back in March that would change the state’s minimum wage from $10.50 to $11.50.

Supporters of the bill tell 12 News this is a great start, but not necessarily a livable price point.

“We have a lot more to go, but the cost of raising a family in Rhode Island, the cost of childcare in particular, is very high,” Zack Mezera of the Working Families Party said.

While the increase is a good thing for workers, there is still concern for the state’s small businesses on whether they can afford it.

“The result of that would mean fewer job opportunities in some cases,” Chris Carlozzi of the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) Rhode Island said. “It’ll mean job reductions, it’ll mean jobs that aren’t created and for those workers who are there it may result in fewer hours.”

Rep. David Bennett, who is a huge proponent of raising minimum wage in Rhode Island, said it is a process that needs to happen slowly and not all at once.

“Raising minimum wage needs to be done in increments, our small businesses could not easily handle a jump to $15 at one time,” he said in a statement. “Our goal is to reach a living wage but be mindful of our small businesses and do it a fair pace not a fast pace.”

The unemployment rate in Rhode Island was the second-highest in the nation this past August. Carlossi said legislators need to take a hard look at where they go from here because even small changes can trickle down and become much more significant.

“If you’re paying a worker who is just starting out $11.50 an hour, you clearly have to pay more to other workers,” he said. “So it increases the entire wage scale.”

Mezera tells 12 News now is the time to go before the General Assembly and urge legislators to up the state’s minimum wage to $15 and tie it to inflation so families can continue to have the support they need.

“Folks who are in the agriculture industry, the frontlines of our healthcare system and our domestic care system, people who work in grocery stores and food service places … we’re calling them essential workers, but we’re still paying them less than they need to live and thrive,” Mezera said.

Bennett reiterated that he is working on raising the minimum wage to $15, but while also keep the state’s small businesses in mind.