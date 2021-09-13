RI Treasurer Magaziner to announce run for governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner plans on running for governor.

His campaign says the formal announcement is scheduled for Tuesday at the under-construction Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket.

As co-chair of the Rhode Island School Building Task Force, the Democrat helped develop a program that has already allocated funding to replace and transform 176 schools in the state.

Magaziner says he plans on launching his campaign by outlining his vision for the economic future of Rhode Island.

He joins a crowded Democratic field.