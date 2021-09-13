RI Treasurer Magaziner to announce run for governor

Politics

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner plans on running for governor.

His campaign says the formal announcement is scheduled for Tuesday at the under-construction Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket.

As co-chair of the Rhode Island School Building Task Force, the Democrat helped develop a program that has already allocated funding to replace and transform 176 schools in the state.

Magaziner says he plans on launching his campaign by outlining his vision for the economic future of Rhode Island.

He joins a crowded Democratic field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/3/21: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community