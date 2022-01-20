RI Speaker Shekarchi rules out potential run for Congress

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi announced Thursday that he won’t be running for Congress in 2022.

“Although I am humbled that Congressman Langevin and many others have mentioned me as a potential Congressional candidate, I love serving as Speaker and representing my Warwick constituents at the State House. I have no intention of seeking the Congressional seat this year,” Shekarchi said in a statement.

Speculation that Shekarchi may run came shortly after U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin announced he decided to retire rather than seek re-election this fall.

“We have done great work in the past year bringing people together to address important issues facing our state, including affordable housing, pay equity, climate change, health care, and so many others.,” Shekarchi said.

“These are unprecedented times as we face a pandemic recovery involving the investment of billions of federal dollars, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with my colleagues in the House and Senate, and the Governor, to move our state forward,” he continued.

Langevin’s surprise announcement earlier this week created the state’s first open congressional seat since 2010.

Former state Rep. Bob Lancia, who lost to Langevin in 2020, was already running again. Other names initially being floated for the GOP nomination include former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and House Minority Leader Blake Filippi, as well as other state lawmakers.

“Fortunately, we have a number of strong potential candidates within the Democratic Party who will continue the excellent work established by Congressman Langevin,” Shekarchi said.